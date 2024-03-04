Right Wing Round-Up: The Rise Of Christian Nationalism

Lawrence Hurley @ NBC News: Supreme Court rules states can’t kick Trump off the ballot

The decision swiftly ended the legal fight over whether states can bar Trump from their ballots based on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Peter Stone @ The Guardian: A far-right US youth group is ramping up its movement to back election deniers

Turning Point USA and co-founder Charlie Kirk are raising $108m to mobilize Trump voters and ‘clean house’ of election officials.

Brittany Smith @ Ministry Watch: Dream City Church Partners With TPUSA for Strong Church Dream Conference 2024

Annual conference geared to ministry leaders took on a political flavor this year

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Republican Congressman Under Fire for Agreeing with ‘Clearly’ Anti-Semitic Post: ‘This Is Disgusting’

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) is under fire for his reply to an anti-Semitic post about a reporter’s Jewish heritage on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday.

Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer: ‘If I Could Reduce The Amount Of People Who Identify As Gay I Would’

On the Rumble portion of his online show, Nightly Offensive, racist, far-right Internet personality Elijah Schaffer claimed that homosexuality is a “choice” caused by child abuse and hormones. Schaffer also said that “getting beat up” can “fix a lot of it,” and that he wants to “reduce the amount of people who identify as gay.”

Brett Bachman @ The Daily Beast: ‘60 Minutes’ Confronts Moms for Liberty Co-Founders on Book Bans

Correspondent Scott Pelley at one point intervened in a voiceover: “They often dodged questions with talking points.”

Hannah Knowles @ The Washington Post: Offensive comments by N.C. Republican stand out even in Trump’s party

Mark Robinson is favored to win the Republican nomination for governor in a battleground state, even as some see serious liabilities for November.

Terry Gross @ Fresh Air: Tracing the rise of Christian nationalism, from Trump to the Ala. Supreme Court