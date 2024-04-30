Right Wing Round-Up: The Immunity Paradox

Eric Cortellessa @ Time: How Far Trump Would Go

Donald Trump thinks he’s identified a crucial mistake of his first term: He was too nice.

Warren Throckmorton: Eric Metaxas Still Using the Fake Bonhoeffer Quote

It is a popular quote and many people still attribute it to Bonhoeffer; but it can’t be found in any of his writings, nor is there a record of it in his sermons or speeches.

William Vaillancourt @ The Daily Beast: Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

President Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.

Alanna Vagianos @ HuffPost: Anti-Abortion Extremist Will Be On The Presidential Ballot In 12 States

Randall Terry, the founder of the far-right group Operation Rescue, has been chosen as the Constitution Party’s presidential nominee for the 2024 election.

Angry White Men: Speakers At White Nationalist Conference Included Ex-DOJ Official

Over the weekend people gathered at West Virginia’s Berkeley Springs castle to attend a conference held by VDARE — a white nationalist hate group. Speakers at the event included well-known white nationalists and antisemites such as Jared Taylor, Steve Sailer, and Kevin DeAnna. It also included former Department of Justice official John Lott.

Zachary Leeman @ Mediaite: Conservative Activist Chris Rufo Urges Right to Fuel Pro-Palestine Protests on College Campuses

Conservative activist and author Christopher Rufo declared in his Substack newsletter that pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses are a “disaster” for the left that conservatives should “exploit.”

Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman @ The New York Times: Trump Wants to Prosecute Biden. He Also Thinks Presidents Deserve Immunity