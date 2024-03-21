Right Wing Round-Up: Subverted And Destroyed

Ken Bensinger @ The New York Times: Chasing Clicks in the Jungle: Right-Wing Influencers Descend on the Darién Gap

As immigration becomes a dominant issue in the 2024 presidential race, right-wing media has been awash in gritty and often deceptive videos of migrants emerging from the Darién Gap, a roadless stretch of Panamanian jungle that has become a bottleneck for thousands of people on their way to the United States.

Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: Trump Buddy Laura Loomer Blames ‘Typo’ For Indications Her Newest Project Involved Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes

The extreme position in Loomer’s documentary also, at first, seemed to have an extreme patron. A fundraising webpage for Loomer’s documentary initially indicated a foundation started by one of the country’s most notorious neo-Nazis, Nicholas Fuentes, was involved with the project. Fuentes’ group was scrubbed from the documentary web page following inquiries from TPM and both Loomer and the head of the documentary’s production company, “Truth + Light Media” CEO Edward Szall, described the association with Fuentes as the result of an error.

Logan M. Davis @ The Colorado Times Recorder: City Council Races Could Complete Andrew Wommack’s “Takeover” of Woodland Park

The conflict, as anyone who has paid attention to Woodland Park in recent years knows by now, is not between Republicans and Democrats, or between believers and non-believers. Rather, it is between a large contingent of Woodland Park residents, and the members of a controversial ministry whose leader has openly stated his desire to conquer the town.

Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer: Jews ‘Subverted’ And ‘Destroyed Our Western Civilization’

On his Nightly Offensive show, racist propagandist Elijah Schaffer went on an ugly, antisemitic rant about Jewish people. Although Schaffer usually refrains from explicitly mentioning Jews, he told viewers that they “subverted and sort of destroyed our Western civilization.” He also said that the Allied forces “weren’t the good guys” in World War II.

David Gilbert @ Wired: Elon Musk’s X Is Suspending Accounts That Reveal a Neo-Nazi Cartoonist’s Alleged Identity

Researchers and journalists have been blocked on X from sharing the alleged identity of the neo-Nazi cartoonist Stonetoss.

Isabela Dias @ Mother Jones: At the Heritage Foundation, the Anti-DEI Crusade Is Part of a Bigger War

Last week, I attended an event at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, focused on “seizing the moment to defeat DEI.” I have written before about the right’s use of the acronym as a codeword to attack social progress generally and the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 specifically. The panel at Heritage—a think tank that in recent years has taken a turn from Reagnite conservatism to Viktor Orbán-loving, Trumpian populism—was a particular strain of this provocation.

Alex Bollinger @ LGBTQ Nation: GOP senator says “satanic” liberals “ruined” sex education to turn kids transgender