Right Wing Round-Up: Standard Operating Procedure

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 22, 2024 5:03 pm
  • Zoë Richards, Ken Dilanian and Ryan J. Reilly @ NBC News: GOP lawmakers conflate standard FBI policies with an assassination attempt on Trump

    • Congressional allies of Donald Trump on Tuesday conflated standard FBI operating procedures with what they called an attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to assassinate the former president during a 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago property for classified documents, even though the FBI specifically planned the search during a time when they knew Trump was hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

  • Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Damning Evidence Blows Up Trump’s Classified Documents Defense

    • Recently unsealed court documents suggest that prosecutors in Donald Trump’s classified documents case have even more damning evidence that he tried to obstruct the government’s attempts to retrieve the documents.

  • Angry White Men: Stew Peters Promotes Claim That The Capitol Was Built By A Race Of Giants

    • White nationalist Stew Peters recently unveiled the trailer for his network’s latest propaganda film. Titled Old World Order, it promotes the so-called “Tartarian Empire” conspiracy theory, which posits that buildings such as the Chicago Federal Building and the U.S. Capitol were built by a race of technologically-advanced giants who were wiped out in a great “mud flood.”

  • Ian Ward @ Politico: The right’s fascism problem

    • Trump’s defenders — and even some of his more historically-minded critics — argue that the comparison is ahistorical; that he’s not a true fascist. Yet the ongoing “f-word debate” seems to ignore one key dynamic: Trump and his campaign keep inviting the comparison themselves.

  • John Knefel and Tyler Monroe @ Media Matters: Key Project 2025 figure Russ Vought was appointed to the RNC’s platform committee. Mainstream coverage of the move was minimal.

    • Vought, a former Trump official who runs MAGA think tank the Center for Renewing America, has pushed Christian nationalism and wants to recruit an “army” of right-wing activists with a “biblical worldview” to serve in the next Republican administration

  • Andy Kroll @ ProPublica: Scenes From a MAGA Meltdown: Inside the “America First” Movement’s War Over Democracy

    • Across the country, the Republican Party’s rank-and-file have turned on the GOP establishment. In Michigan, this schism broke the party — and maybe democracy itself.

