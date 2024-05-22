Right Wing Round-Up: Standard Operating Procedure

Zoë Richards, Ken Dilanian and Ryan J. Reilly @ NBC News: GOP lawmakers conflate standard FBI policies with an assassination attempt on Trump

Congressional allies of Donald Trump on Tuesday conflated standard FBI operating procedures with what they called an attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to assassinate the former president during a 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago property for classified documents, even though the FBI specifically planned the search during a time when they knew Trump was hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Damning Evidence Blows Up Trump’s Classified Documents Defense

Recently unsealed court documents suggest that prosecutors in Donald Trump’s classified documents case have even more damning evidence that he tried to obstruct the government’s attempts to retrieve the documents.

Angry White Men: Stew Peters Promotes Claim That The Capitol Was Built By A Race Of Giants

White nationalist Stew Peters recently unveiled the trailer for his network’s latest propaganda film. Titled Old World Order, it promotes the so-called “Tartarian Empire” conspiracy theory, which posits that buildings such as the Chicago Federal Building and the U.S. Capitol were built by a race of technologically-advanced giants who were wiped out in a great “mud flood.”

Ian Ward @ Politico: The right’s fascism problem

Trump’s defenders — and even some of his more historically-minded critics — argue that the comparison is ahistorical; that he’s not a true fascist. Yet the ongoing “f-word debate” seems to ignore one key dynamic: Trump and his campaign keep inviting the comparison themselves.

John Knefel and Tyler Monroe @ Media Matters: Key Project 2025 figure Russ Vought was appointed to the RNC’s platform committee. Mainstream coverage of the move was minimal.

Vought, a former Trump official who runs MAGA think tank the Center for Renewing America, has pushed Christian nationalism and wants to recruit an “army” of right-wing activists with a “biblical worldview” to serve in the next Republican administration

Andy Kroll @ ProPublica: Scenes From a MAGA Meltdown: Inside the “America First” Movement’s War Over Democracy