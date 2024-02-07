Right Wing Round-Up: None Of These Candidates

- Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada Primary Without Trump on the Ballot to ‘None of These Candidates.’
- AJ McDougall @ The Daily Beast: House GOP Suffers Spectacular Double Fail on Mayorkas, Israel Package.
- Charisma Madarang @ Rolling Stone: Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman, to Step Down Amid Pressure From Trump Allies.
- Matt Dixon and Henry J. Gomez @ NBC News: Ronna McDaniel assures RNC members she’s ‘hard at work’ after questions about her future.
- J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch: GOP Candidate Burns Missouri Public Library Books with Flamethrower.
- Joe Wiinikka-Lydon @ Hatewatch: ‘You’re an IDIOT:’ M4L chair and school board candidate promotes political extremism and hate online.
- Jack Winstanley @ Media Matters: Tucker Carlson’s upcoming interview with Putin tracks with his long history of pro-Kremlin propaganda.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost Nevada’s GOP primary on Tuesday to “none of these candidates” in a humiliating defeat.
A push by the GOP to oust Alejandro Mayorkas amid a bitter battle over border security flatlined at the last moment, followed by the failure of a $17-billion aid package to Israel.
McDaniel faced criticism after the RNC reported that it had its worst fundraising year in almost a decade.
The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said she’s not getting “distracted by the outside noise” as Trump has publicly said he’s looking for change there.
One Missouri GOP candidate has incorporated book burning into her campaign. Valentina Gomez, who is running for secretary of state, posted a video of herself burning public library books with a flamethrower.
The chair of a North Carolina Moms for Liberty (M4L) chapter promotes antigovernment extremism on her social media.
Defending Vladimir Putin’s leadership and the invasion of Ukraine was a central narrative of Tucker Carlson Tonight.