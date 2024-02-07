Right Wing Round-Up: None Of These Candidates

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 7, 2024 5:33 pm
  • Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada Primary Without Trump on the Ballot to ‘None of These Candidates.’

    • Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost Nevada’s GOP primary on Tuesday to “none of these candidates” in a humiliating defeat.

  • AJ McDougall @ The Daily Beast: House GOP Suffers Spectacular Double Fail on Mayorkas, Israel Package.

    • A push by the GOP to oust Alejandro Mayorkas amid a bitter battle over border security flatlined at the last moment, followed by the failure of a $17-billion aid package to Israel.

  • Charisma Madarang @ Rolling Stone: Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman, to Step Down Amid Pressure From Trump Allies.

    • McDaniel faced criticism after the RNC reported that it had its worst fundraising year in almost a decade.

  • Matt Dixon and Henry J. Gomez @ NBC News: Ronna McDaniel assures RNC members she’s ‘hard at work’ after questions about her future.

    • The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said she’s not getting “distracted by the outside noise” as Trump has publicly said he’s looking for change there.

  • J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch: GOP Candidate Burns Missouri Public Library Books with Flamethrower.

    • One Missouri GOP candidate has incorporated book burning into her campaign. Valentina Gomez, who is running for secretary of state, posted a video of herself burning public library books with a flamethrower.

  • Joe Wiinikka-Lydon @ Hatewatch: ‘You’re an IDIOT:’ M4L chair and school board candidate promotes political extremism and hate online.

    • The chair of a North Carolina Moms for Liberty (M4L) chapter promotes antigovernment extremism on her social media.

  • Jack Winstanley @ Media Matters: Tucker Carlson’s upcoming interview with Putin tracks with his long history of pro-Kremlin propaganda.

    • Defending Vladimir Putin’s leadership and the invasion of Ukraine was a central narrative of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

