Right Wing Round-Up: Misogynists For Trump

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 24, 2024 5:20 pm
  • Annie Grayer and Melanie Zanona @ CNN: How the House GOP’s Biden impeachment effort fell apart

    • House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was eager to take the reins of a high-stakes investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, seen as central to the House Republican agenda – a coveted perch that brought the added benefit of elevating his national profile. But after 15 months of coming up short in proving some of his biggest claims against the president, Comer recently approached one of his Republican colleagues and made a blunt admission: He was ready to be “done with” the impeachment inquiry into Biden, according to the lawmaker who relayed the conversation to CNN.

  • Amanda Moore @ The Turtle Diaries: The Texas GOP Can’t Get Enough of Nick Fuentes

    • It seems there are groypers everywhere, from the far-right Young Republican spinoff group to powerful consulting firms.

  • Justin Horowitz @ Media Matters: Extreme internet misogynists love Donald Trump

    • Manosphere influencers — some of whom have embraced Nazism and antisemitism over the past year — have thrown their support behind Trump.

  • Adam Wren @ Politico: Meet the Man MAGA America Wakes Up To

    • Between hosting Right Side Broadcasting Network and dating Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Glenn is the next big MAGA media star.

  • Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer: ‘I’ll Never Employ Females Again, Or Work With Them Or Anything Like That’

    • During a discussion with misogynistic, anti-LGBTQ pastor Jesse Lee Peterson, Elijah Schaffer claimed that he will never employ, work with, or befriend women again. Schaffer, who was fired from a right-wing media outlet over accusations of sexual harassment and assault, blamed the “subversive nature” of women for his decision.

  • Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: The Gateway Pundit, Infamous Conspiracy Blog, Declares Bankruptcy After Suit From Election Workers

    • The founder of the Gateway Pundit, the infamous conspiracy theory site, announced on Wednesday that the company had declared bankruptcy.

Tags: Brian Glenn Elijah Schaffer James Comer Round-Up Gateway Pundit

