Right Wing Round-Up: Fake Facts

Tess Owen @ Wired: Extremist Militias Are Coordinating in More Than 100 Facebook Groups

After lying low for years in the aftermath of January 6, exclusive reporting shows, militia extremist groups and profiles have been quietly reorganizing and ramping up recruitment and rhetoric on Facebook.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Trump responds to falling crime rates in a decidedly Trumpian way

Donald Trump doesn’t want to believe that crime rates went down, which is why he said all evidence reflecting reality must be dismissed as “fake.”

York Dispatch: Head of right-wing, Christian law firm told leaders to be ‘clever as serpents.’ That’s what they did.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.

Brad Reed @ Raw Story: GOP lawmaker promotes video of Ole Miss student making monkey sounds at Black protester

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) on Friday drew instant criticism after he approvingly promoted a video showing white students at the University of Mississippi taunting a Black demonstrator — with at least one student making monkey noises at her.

Justin Horowitz @ Media Matters: Pro-Nazi streamers laud “groyper” takeover of Turning Point USA

During an April 30 stream, Holocaust denier and far-right media figure Nick Fuentes claimed that conservative student group Turning Point USA is being taken over by young extremists associated with his “groyper” movement.

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Turning Point USA Is Operating A Secret Website Distancing Itself from Candace Owens

Turning Point USA, the right-wing youth advocacy organization founded and run by Charlie Kirk, is operating a secret website distancing itself and Kirk from Candace Owens, the controversial former employee that TPUSA continues to associate itself with despite her recent embrace of overtly anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Mike Hixenbaugh @ NBC News: Inside the Christian TV show rallying Trump superfans with apocalyptic warnings