Right Wing Round-Up: Stand and Fight

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 14, 2023 5:09 pm
  • Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: GOP Senator Stands Up and Tries to Fight Witness During Hearing.

    • Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin stood up and tried to fight a congressional witness during a Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Tuesday.

  • Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: When Trump tells you he’s an authoritarian, believe him.

    • Donald Trump is currently testing the limits of that unwritten rule by all but openly campaigning on a platform of tearing democracy down.

  • Ron Dicker @ HuffPost: Steve Bannon Calls Donald Trump A ‘Moderate’ In Ominous Warning.

    • Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon said the ex-president is actually a “moderate” who will be succeeded by far more extreme MAGA disciples.

  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: ‘Her Behavior Has Been Disgraceful!’ Ben Shapiro Destroys Colleague Candace Owens for ‘Ridiculous’ Israel Rhetoric.

    • A video making the rounds on social media appears to show Daily Wire founding editor Ben Shapiro slamming his colleague Candace Owens for her “disgraceful” commentary on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • Steven Monacelli @ The Texas Observer: These Are the Right-Wing Ideologues Taking Over School Boards.

    • Over the last three years, an interconnected network of political action committees (PACs), largely funded by billionaires who support school privatization, has begun to transform the nature of local school board elections across Texas. They’ve done this with the help of consultants whose efforts have largely gone unnoticed.

  • Media Matters: Newsmax’s Greg Kelly: “They say that Donald Trump is like Hitler, he’s using the same words that Hitler used. Well, Hitler used the word chair, OK?”

    • They say that Donald Trump is like Hitler, he’s using the same words that Hitler used. Well, Hitler used the word chair, OK? I sit in a chair.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ben Shapiro Candace Owens Donald Trump Greg Kelly Markwayne Mullin Steve Bannon Round-Up

You Might Also Like