Right Wing Round-Up: Toxic Feminism

Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: Democrats Reclaim George Santos’ Seat in Special Election.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) defeated GOP candidate Mazi Pilip in the contest to fill the vacancy left by Santos after he was expelled from Congress.

Joe Jervis: GOP Senate Candidate: Jews Killed JFK And Lincoln.

In a series of interviews and public appearances spanning nearly two years, Jim Marchant, a Republican candidate for the Senate seat in Nevada, has frequently invoked antisemitic tropes claiming that “evil people” including the “Khazarians,” “the cabal,” “globalists” and “central bankers” have controlled the government and conspired to oppress the American people and the world for centuries.

Sky Palma @ Raw Story: Utah GOP House speaker hides speaking calendar after speech to Christian nationalists .

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz is under scrutiny for giving conflicting reasons for hiding his calendar for his speaking engagements from the public after he spoke at a Christian nationalist event last month.

David Moye @ HuffPost: GOP Lawmaker Dubiously Claims Amendment Would Let 1-Year-Olds Get Abortions.

Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel, who is running to be the Show-Me State’s governor, made the claim while objecting to abortions for child victims of rape and incest.

Kevin Drum: Republicans and racism.

In the end, they’re willing to tolerate racist overtones more than they’re willing to tolerate Democrats who keep them in constant fear of setting a foot wrong with a “microaggression” or a “trigger.”

Zachary Leeman @ Mediaite: Candace Owens Declares Taylor Swift To Be ‘Most Toxic Feminist That’s Ever Existed,’ Shocking Even Fellow Daily Wire Host.