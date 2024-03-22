Right Wing Round-Up: The Great Resignation

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 22, 2024 5:04 pm
  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Candace Owens Out at The Daily Wire After Months of Feuding With Ben Shapiro

    • The Daily Wire and controversial right-wing commentator Candace Owens parted ways on Friday, according to CEO Jeremy Boreing.

  • Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: Trump II Architect Russ Vought Embraces A Christian Nationalist Vision For America

    • One of the key architects of Donald Trump’s plans for a second administration has been quite public about the driving force animating that radical agenda: a “cold civil war” to be won by those willing to use “biblical principles” to “instruct government” to do what the MAGA right wants.

  • Tessa Stewart @ Rolling Stone: Endangered Republican Don Bacon Quietly Deletes Anti-Abortion Endorsements From Website

    • The outspoken anti-abortion GOP congressman narrowly won his Biden +6 district in 2022.

  • Robert Draper @ The New York Times: America First Legal, a Trump-Aligned Group, Is Spoiling for a Fight

    • The group, headed by the former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has filed more than 100 legal actions against “woke” companies and others. But winning may be beside the point.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: The ‘Great Resignation’ continues as yet another GOP rep exits

    • Among the reasons Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher’s exit matters: The number of resignations in this Congress easily tops the number of legislative wins.

  • Telling Jefferson Lies: Still Searching for Christian America, Part One

    • In this episode, both Drs. Noll and Marsden join me to say they believe today they were right in 1983 and the same conclusions are correct today. In between comments from these illustrious historians, I interview experts regarding the various conceptions of Christian nationalism, including “secular” leaning nationalism, white nationalism, and Catholic varieties, including integralism. I also provide a brief look at the research approach to describing Christian nationalism.

