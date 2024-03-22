Right Wing Round-Up: The Great Resignation

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Candace Owens Out at The Daily Wire After Months of Feuding With Ben Shapiro

The Daily Wire and controversial right-wing commentator Candace Owens parted ways on Friday, according to CEO Jeremy Boreing.

Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: Trump II Architect Russ Vought Embraces A Christian Nationalist Vision For America

One of the key architects of Donald Trump’s plans for a second administration has been quite public about the driving force animating that radical agenda: a “cold civil war” to be won by those willing to use “biblical principles” to “instruct government” to do what the MAGA right wants.

Tessa Stewart @ Rolling Stone: Endangered Republican Don Bacon Quietly Deletes Anti-Abortion Endorsements From Website

The outspoken anti-abortion GOP congressman narrowly won his Biden +6 district in 2022.

Robert Draper @ The New York Times: America First Legal, a Trump-Aligned Group, Is Spoiling for a Fight

The group, headed by the former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has filed more than 100 legal actions against “woke” companies and others. But winning may be beside the point.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: The ‘Great Resignation’ continues as yet another GOP rep exits

Among the reasons Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher’s exit matters: The number of resignations in this Congress easily tops the number of legislative wins.

Telling Jefferson Lies: Still Searching for Christian America, Part One