Right Wing Round-Up: Delete Your Account

Chris Lehmann @ The Nation: The Trump Revival

To a growing contingent of right-wing evangelical Christians, Donald Trump isn’t just an aspiring two-term president. He’s an actual prophet.

Luke Broadwater @ The New York Times: Senate Dismisses Impeachment Charges Against Mayorkas Without a Trial

Democrats quickly swept aside the articles of impeachment accusing the homeland security secretary of refusing to enforce immigration laws and breach of public trust, calling them unconstitutional.

Tricia Crimmins @ The Daily Dot: ‘I’m so proud of her!’: Far-right trolls post video bragging about their baby saying a racial slur

Isabella Moody and Josiah Moody, far-right YouTubers and content creators, posted a video of their child babbling on X, claiming she was saying the N-word. The two received such fervent backlash they appear to have deleted their accounts on the app.

Angry White Men: Laura Loomer: I Could Be Mayor Of NYC If I Had ‘More Melanin’ And Spoke ‘Ebonics’

While discussing crime rates in New York City, white nationalist Laura Loomer remarked on her Rumble show, Loomer Unleashed, that she could be mayor if she could “get more melanin” and “learn Ebonics.” Loomer also did a racist impression of an African migrant, whom she compared to a Somali pirate from the movie Captain Phillips.

Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: Constitutional Sheriffs Group Plans To Insert Itself Into More Aspects Of The Voting Process In 2024