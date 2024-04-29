Right Wing Round-Up: Breeding The Right

- Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Josh Dawsey, and Liz Goodwin @ The Washington Post: Tensions grow between Trump and Lake in Arizona race for Senate
- Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Hosts Holocaust Denier Ron Unz
- Andrew Perez and Adam Rawnsley @ Rolling Stone: Supreme Court Puppet Master’s Consulting Firm Clients Exposed in Leak
- Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: GOP Campaign Aide’s X Account Shared and Liked Racist Posts
- Gaby Del Valle @ Politico: The Far Right’s Campaign to Explode the Population
The former president fears that GOP candidate Kari Lake might not win and will drag down his own prospects in the battleground state.
On his show Slightly Offensive, Elijah Schaffer took his antisemitism to its logical conclusion by discussing World War II with Holocaust denier Ron Unz. Unz, a crank whose website publishes articles by white supremacists, called Winston Churchill a “political puppet” of wealthy Jews and accused Franklin Roosevelt of allowing Japan to bomb Pearl Harbor.
Leonard Leo’s consulting firm has worked for Eli Lilly, the Koch network, and a dark-money group pushing the Supreme Court to block a billionaire tax.
Tim Sheehy, GOP candidate for Senate in Montana, hired a campaign staffer with social media accounts and public statements emblematic of the fringe far right.
Behind the scenes at the first Natal Conference, where a motley alliance is throwing out the idea of winning converts to their cause and trying to make their own instead.