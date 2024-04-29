Right Wing Round-Up: Breeding The Right

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 29, 2024 5:14 pm
  • Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Josh Dawsey, and Liz Goodwin @ The Washington Post: Tensions grow between Trump and Lake in Arizona race for Senate

    • The former president fears that GOP candidate Kari Lake might not win and will drag down his own prospects in the battleground state.

  • Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Hosts Holocaust Denier Ron Unz

    • On his show Slightly Offensive, Elijah Schaffer took his antisemitism to its logical conclusion by discussing World War II with Holocaust denier Ron Unz. Unz, a crank whose website publishes articles by white supremacists, called Winston Churchill a “political puppet” of wealthy Jews and accused Franklin Roosevelt of allowing Japan to bomb Pearl Harbor.

  • Andrew Perez and Adam Rawnsley @ Rolling Stone: Supreme Court Puppet Master’s Consulting Firm Clients Exposed in Leak

    • Leonard Leo’s consulting firm has worked for Eli Lilly, the Koch network, and a dark-money group pushing the Supreme Court to block a billionaire tax.

  • Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: GOP Campaign Aide’s X Account Shared and Liked Racist Posts

    • Tim Sheehy, GOP candidate for Senate in Montana, hired a campaign staffer with social media accounts and public statements emblematic of the fringe far right.

  • Gaby Del Valle @ Politico: The Far Right’s Campaign to Explode the Population

    • Behind the scenes at the first Natal Conference, where a motley alliance is throwing out the idea of winning converts to their cause and trying to make their own instead.

