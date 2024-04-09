Right Wing Round-Up: Arizona’s Great Abortion Ban Is Terrible

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 9, 2024 5:19 pm
  • Katie Herchenroeder @ Mother Jones: The Arizona Supreme Court Just Allowed a Near-Total Abortion Ban From 1864 to Go Into Effect

    • The 160-year-old law, if enforced, would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state and send providers to prison for up to five years.

  • Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Kari Lake Claims She Opposes Arizona Abortion Ban She Once Called ‘Great’

    • Just like Trump, MAGA Senate candidate Kari Lake is learning just how hard it is to outrun her record on abortion.

  • Richard Eberwein @ Heartland Signal: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde says people in nursing homes shouldn’t vote

    • During an appearance on the “Guy Benson Show,” Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde responded to a question on 2020 voting irregularities by saying people in nursing homes aren’t “in a point” to vote.

  • Kate Briquelet @ The Daily Beast: Michael Flynn’s Anti-Vax Pals Want to Take Over This Florida Hospital

    • Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and Michael Flynn’s sister are running to gain control of the board of a prestigious public hospital in Sarasota.

  • Angry White Men: Stew Peters Files Lawsuit Over Rights To Anti-Vaccine Propaganda Film

    • Stew Peters is one of the most visible figures of the modern anti-vax movement. In 2022, Peters released Died Suddenly, an anti-vax propaganda film which falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was a deadly “bioweapon.” Now, Peters is suing the film’s producers — including a former employee — for the rights to Died Suddenly.

  • Adam Reiss and Dareh Gregorian @ NBC News: Right-wing operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman agree to pay up to $1.2 million for misleading 2020 robocalls

    • The agreement with the New York attorney general’s office comes after the pair was fined $5 million by the FCC and pleaded guilty to related charges in Ohio.

