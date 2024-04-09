Right Wing Round-Up: Arizona’s Great Abortion Ban Is Terrible

Katie Herchenroeder @ Mother Jones: The Arizona Supreme Court Just Allowed a Near-Total Abortion Ban From 1864 to Go Into Effect

The 160-year-old law, if enforced, would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state and send providers to prison for up to five years.

Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Kari Lake Claims She Opposes Arizona Abortion Ban She Once Called ‘Great’

Just like Trump, MAGA Senate candidate Kari Lake is learning just how hard it is to outrun her record on abortion.

Richard Eberwein @ Heartland Signal: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde says people in nursing homes shouldn’t vote

During an appearance on the “Guy Benson Show,” Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde responded to a question on 2020 voting irregularities by saying people in nursing homes aren’t “in a point” to vote.

Kate Briquelet @ The Daily Beast: Michael Flynn’s Anti-Vax Pals Want to Take Over This Florida Hospital

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and Michael Flynn’s sister are running to gain control of the board of a prestigious public hospital in Sarasota.

Angry White Men: Stew Peters Files Lawsuit Over Rights To Anti-Vaccine Propaganda Film

Stew Peters is one of the most visible figures of the modern anti-vax movement. In 2022, Peters released Died Suddenly, an anti-vax propaganda film which falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was a deadly “bioweapon.” Now, Peters is suing the film’s producers — including a former employee — for the rights to Died Suddenly.

Adam Reiss and Dareh Gregorian @ NBC News: Right-wing operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman agree to pay up to $1.2 million for misleading 2020 robocalls