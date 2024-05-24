Right Wing Round-Up: An Appeal To Heaven

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 24, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Frederick Clarkson and André Gagné @ Religion Dispatches: A Reporter’s Guide to the New Apostolic Reformation

    • The story of the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) lives at the epicenter of the intersection of politics and religion in the US—and reporting about it is as essential as it is challenging.

  • Kathryn Post @ Religion News Service: How is the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag spotted at Alito’s house linked to Jan. 6?

    • ‘Throughout the Trump presidency, the flag became a symbol for Trump, for Christian America, for this insurgent Christian nationalism,’ says scholar Matthew Taylor.

  • Julianne McShane @ Mother Jones: Moms for Liberty Is Coming for the Swing States

    • The group will launch more than $3 million in ads attacking Biden in several battleground states—but they will not say who’s paying for it.

  • Roger Sollenberger and Mini Racker @ Daily Beast: GOP Senate Candidate Spent Thousands in Donor Funds on Strip Clubs, Luxury, and Mysterious Wire Transfers

    • Star athlete and conspiracy theorist Royce White just landed the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement for Senate. They must not have seen his previous campaign expenses.

  • Jason Wilson @ The Guardian: At least 66 members of far-right group in rural Oregon standing for office

    • At least 66 members of an anti-government group founded by far-right militia figure Ammon Bundy have attempted to win local positions of influence in the Republican party in Oregon, the Guardian can reveal.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ammon Bundy Royce White Round-Up Moms for Liberty New Apostolic Reformation People’s Rights Network People’s Rights Oregon 5

You Might Also Like