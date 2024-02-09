Right Wing Round-Up: The Greatest Healing Agent

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 9, 2024 4:45 pm
  • Ron Filipowski @ The Daily Beast: Evangelicals’ Trump Worship Looks More Like QAnon Every Day.

    • I’ve watched hundreds of hours of Trump rally footage, and it’s clear he’s going full “messiah” in his plea to the evangelical Christian voters who have supported him since 2016.

  • The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent: How Trump’s White Evangelical Army Is Slowly Destroying Nikki Haley.

    • Trump’s extraordinary level of support among white evangelical voters is his secret weapon against his one remaining primary rival—and it’s changing the GOP.

  • Angry White Men: BlazeTV Host Alex Stein: ‘I’m Very Good Friends With Nick Fuentes.’

    • On the Feb. 6, 2024 episode of Prime Time with Alex Stein, BlazeTV host Alex Stein spoke with misogynistic Internet personality Hannah Pearl Davis. During the interview, both Stein and Davis praised white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Stein referred to Fuentes, who recently performed a Nazi salute on a livestream, as a good friend of his.

  • Julianne McShane @ Mother Jones: Trump Killed Abortion Rights. But Voters Still Don’t Blame Him.

    • He appointed three of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe—but most voters don’t hold him responsible, a new poll found.

  • Kylie Cheung @ Jezebel: Missouri Rejects Rape Exceptions, Senator Says Forced Birth Can Be ‘the Greatest Healing Agent.’

    • Missouri was the first state in the nation to ban abortion and seemingly remains determined to be as cruel as possible.

Tags: Alex Stein Rick Brattin Reproductive Rights Round-Up

