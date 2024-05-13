Right Wing Round-Up: The Battle For The Mountain Of Government

Frederick Clarkson @ Religion Dispatches: Where’s Wallnau? A NAR Apostle Takes Aim at Swing Counties in ‘The Battle for the Mountain of Government’

Just as they prophesied Trump’s victory and collaborated in the 2020 attempted coup, the Trump wing of the New Apostolic Reformation is on the offensive once again, waging a campaign in counties they think will swing the 2024 presidential election.

Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: Far-Right Group Recruits Followers To Overwhelm Election Offices With Voter Roll Challenges

True the Vote is enlisting private citizens to help it overwhelm under-staffed and under-resourced election offices with voter roll challenges ahead of election day.

Peter Green @ The Bucks County Beacon: Republican Pennsylvania State Representative with Ties to the New Apostolic Reformation Wants Chaplains in Public Schools

Rep. David Zimmerman’s bill is the latest carefully spun attempt to inject a right-wing brand of Christianity into schools in hopes of bringing more children to Jesus. It has already happened in Texas and Florida.

Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: Mike Collins Is the Hardest-Working Troll in Congress

The freshman member from Georgia doesn’t have much of a legislative record, but he sure can stir up trouble online.

Martin Pengelly @ The Guardian: Outrage after ex-Trump aide claims he gave unhoused people fake money

Johnny McEntee, the former White House Trump aide closely linked to plans for radical federal government reform should Donald Trump win re-election, stoked outrage with a TikTok video in which he claimed to give unhoused people fake money, thereby to ensure their arrest.

