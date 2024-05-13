Right Wing Round-Up: The Battle For The Mountain Of Government

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 13, 2024 5:05 pm
  • Frederick Clarkson @ Religion Dispatches: Where’s Wallnau? A NAR Apostle Takes Aim at Swing Counties in ‘The Battle for the Mountain of Government’

    • Just as they prophesied Trump’s victory and collaborated in the 2020 attempted coup, the Trump wing of the New Apostolic Reformation is on the offensive once again, waging a campaign in counties they think will swing the 2024 presidential election.

  • Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: Far-Right Group Recruits Followers To Overwhelm Election Offices With Voter Roll Challenges

    • True the Vote is enlisting private citizens to help it overwhelm under-staffed and under-resourced election offices with voter roll challenges ahead of election day.

  • Peter Green @ The Bucks County Beacon: Republican Pennsylvania State Representative with Ties to the New Apostolic Reformation Wants Chaplains in Public Schools

    • Rep. David Zimmerman’s bill is the latest carefully spun attempt to inject a right-wing brand of Christianity into schools in hopes of bringing more children to Jesus. It has already happened in Texas and Florida.

  • Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: Mike Collins Is the Hardest-Working Troll in Congress

    • The freshman member from Georgia doesn’t have much of a legislative record, but he sure can stir up trouble online.

  • Martin Pengelly @ The Guardian: Outrage after ex-Trump aide claims he gave unhoused people fake money

    • Johnny McEntee, the former White House Trump aide closely linked to plans for radical federal government reform should Donald Trump win re-election, stoked outrage with a TikTok video in which he claimed to give unhoused people fake money, thereby to ensure their arrest.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: In his latest flub, Trump touts ‘the late, great Hannibal Lecter’

    • As Donald Trump remarks on “the late, great Hannibal Lecter,” perhaps the former president ought to just give up on pop culture references altogether.

