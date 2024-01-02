Right Wing Round-Up: The Streisand Effect

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 2, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Ed Mazza @ HuffPost: Lauren Boebert Cooks Up Bonkers New Excuse For Bailing On Her District.

    • Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) knows who to blame for her decision to ditch her own constituents and run in a different district in the upcoming election: Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds.

  • Heidi Przybyla @ Politico: Public Christian schools? Leonard Leo’s allies advance a new cause.

    • Groups aligned with the conservative legal movement and its financial architect, Leonard Leo, are working to promote a publicly funded Christian school in Oklahoma, hoping to create a test case to change the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment’s separation of church and state.

  • Ken Block @ USA Today: Trump paid me to find voter fraud. Then he lied after I found 2020 election wasn’t stolen.

    • If voter fraud had impacted the 2020 election, it would already have been proven. Maintaining the lies undermines faith in the foundation of our democracy.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Republican support for the ‘big lie’ moves in the wrong direction.

    • Three years after Jan. 6, two-thirds of Republicans still reject the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — which carries lingering consequences.

  • Paul Rosenberg @ Salon: Meet the New Apostolic Reformation, cutting edge of the Christian right.

    • Christian nationalism has new momentum — and a new movement that openly longs for “dominion” over secular America

Tags: Donald Trump Lauren Boebert Leonard Leo Round-Up New Apostolic Reformation

