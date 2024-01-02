Right Wing Round-Up: The Streisand Effect

- Ed Mazza @ HuffPost: Lauren Boebert Cooks Up Bonkers New Excuse For Bailing On Her District.
- Heidi Przybyla @ Politico: Public Christian schools? Leonard Leo’s allies advance a new cause.
- Ken Block @ USA Today: Trump paid me to find voter fraud. Then he lied after I found 2020 election wasn’t stolen.
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Republican support for the ‘big lie’ moves in the wrong direction.
- Paul Rosenberg @ Salon: Meet the New Apostolic Reformation, cutting edge of the Christian right.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) knows who to blame for her decision to ditch her own constituents and run in a different district in the upcoming election: Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds.
Groups aligned with the conservative legal movement and its financial architect, Leonard Leo, are working to promote a publicly funded Christian school in Oklahoma, hoping to create a test case to change the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment’s separation of church and state.
If voter fraud had impacted the 2020 election, it would already have been proven. Maintaining the lies undermines faith in the foundation of our democracy.
Three years after Jan. 6, two-thirds of Republicans still reject the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — which carries lingering consequences.
Christian nationalism has new momentum — and a new movement that openly longs for “dominion” over secular America