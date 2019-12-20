Right Wing Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne Says Trump ‘Needs to Get Meaner’

Right-wing pastor and radical conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne streamed a video on Periscope yesterday in which he declared that President Donald Trump “needs to get meaner.”

Howard-Browne, who was among evangelical leaders who laid hands upon and prayed over Trump in the Oval Office in 2017, got agitated by critics who were trolling the comments section of his Periscope video and lashed out.

“You don’t even know what you are talking about,” Howard-Browne said. “Stick it where the sun don’t shine. You think I care about your opinion? You think I care about what you think?”

“I’m a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and we are whipping butt and taking names,” he added. “If you don’t like that, that’s fine, but I stand 100 percent with the president of the United States … To all the trolls out there, keep screaming, keep wailing, keep doing whatever you want to do. You’ve lost. You have lost. It is over. It is finished. You, and your lies, and your fake religious hiding behind quoting scripture, what you think should and should not be done. I’m very proud of the president and as far as I am concerned—well, some said he’s really mean and he shouldn’t say these things—he needs to get meaner.”