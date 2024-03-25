Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You’re A Moron

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 25, 2024 5:01 pm
  • Tim Tebow seems to be aligning himself with the far-right fringes these days. First he spoke at an event organized by anti-vax conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, and now he’s is scheduled to speak at far-right pastor Jackson Lahmeyer’s church in June.
  • Laura Loomer declares that “Ronna Romney is a cunt”: “She is beyond evil, and she is why Republicans lost as much as they did. Donald Trump needs to condemn this witch. He needs to strongly rebuke this absolute cunt of a woman.”
  • Virulently antisemitic broadcaster Stew Peters is offering Candace Owens a show on his network, promising her there will be “millions of dollars flowing your way” and she’ll be able to say whatever she wants.
  • Despite being banned multiple times, Nick Fuentes has created another Twitter account.
  • Ben Zeisloft proclaims that “the Bible should heavily guide the laws we enact and enforce in the United States.”
  • Finally, Todd Starnes does not seem to be a fan of our post featuring a clip of him telling Jews and Christians that “the Democrats hate you” and “if you keep voting for Democrats knowing they hate you, you’re a moron”: “Catholics and Protestants who vote for Democrats also hate Jesus and they hate their religion.”
