Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Very Honest Family

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 19, 2022 5:15 pm
  • Jarrin Jackson says that his campaign for office is “full, total war”: “If you don’t defend your family now, they’re gonna be touching your wife, they’re gonna be putting your kids on cattle cars.”
  • Laura Loomer explains that she belongs in Congress because she is basically a psychic and a prophet: “Everything that I said was going to happen has come true, and so perhaps people should listen to what I say because I have a pretty strong batting record.”
  • Shane Vaughn proclaims that Rep. Liz Cheney is a Jezebel who has been raised up by Satan “to be the nemesis of God’s man: Donald Trump.”
  • During a livestream rant over some e-drama, white nationalist Dalton Clodfelter called someone a “f*cking k*ke” and then instantly realized he “shouldn’t have said that.”
  • Finally, Eric Trump insists that the Trumps are “a very honest family” that gets up at 5 a.m. every day, says their prayers, and recites the Pledge of Allegiance: “There’s no nonsense, there’s no games, there’s no corruption.”

Tags: Dalton Clodfelter Eric Trump Jarrin Jackson Laura Loomer Shane Vaughn Anti-Semitism Leftovers

