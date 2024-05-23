Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You Got Devils

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 23, 2024 5:18 pm
  • Tony Perkins warns the GOP to stand firm in its opposition to reproductive choice: “To abandon it now, to adopt a platform that declares this issue of no national significance, that leaves the unborn completely exposed to dismemberment, cardiac injections, and poisoning in the womb, that sets the stage for a national policy of abortion on demand by a Democratic majority, would be a tragedy of historic proportions.”
  • Rep. Glenn Grothman says the International Criminal Court has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes and crimes against humanity because the ICC is controlled by “anti-God countries.”
  • Perry Atkinson declares that “the most despised person on the face of the Earth is a white, heterosexual, Christian, Republican male.”
  • Josiah and Isabella Moody explain how tradwife Christian submission works in practice, whereby she has to take his emotional abuse “with a smile on [her] face” and then wait for him to eventually repent to God for his sinful behavior.
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau believes that future historians will date the beginning of the Third Great Awakening to when Christians prayed Donald Trump into office in 2016: “The only people that don’t agree with me are religious people and people that got devils.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Glenn Grothman Isabella Riley Moody Josiah David Moody Lance Wallnau Perry Atkinson Tony Perkins Round-Up

You Might Also Like