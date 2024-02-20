Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Worth Revisiting

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 20, 2024 5:00 pm
  • William Wolfe says the term “Christian nationalism” is an attack on all Christians: “These secular scholars aren’t trying to silence ‘Christian nationalists’ — they are trying to silence you, the average conservative Christian who reads and believes your Bible and then votes accordingly.”
  • Andrew Anglin doesn’t believe the Russian government killed Alexei Navalny, but “if the Kremlin did kill him, I support it.”
  • Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver thinks that Prohibition might be “worth revisiting.”
  • Kandiss Taylor’s husband is running to be a probate judge in Georgia.
  • Kent Christians claims that “when our forefathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, they were making a covenant with God.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander thinks the 19th Amendment should be repealed and that “voting should be reserved for families” in order to build a “Christian republic” that will “ban abortion, blasphemy, and usury.” Unfortunately, “you can’t run on any of this because the people are demonically possessed.”
