Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Emulate the Taliban

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 6, 2023 5:22 pm
  • “Stop The Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, clad in body armor, released a video on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol portraying himself and the insurrectionists as the real victims.
  • Andrew Torba declares that “any future political solution that doesn’t involve repealing [the 19th Amendment] is futile. Prepare for pain like this country has never seen before.
  • Andrew Anglin asserts that “the entire structure of the Western world is based around a compulsive desire of men to please women. The Taliban is a good model for healthy masculinity that Western men should emulate.”
  • Matt Evans (aka Beardson Beardly) is sick of viewers urging him to stop chain smoking: “I like smoking because I like smoking. It’s good for you and you’re a faggot if you wanna lecture me about ‘bad habits.’ I’m an artist, you’re a viewer. Shut the fuck up and let me be a genius.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau passionately prays that God will raise up “one more bad boy billionaire” to join Elon Musk and Donald Trump in saving America, then asks God to have Trump experience “a Pentecostal encounter” that’ll make him “supernaturally sanctified.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Andrew Anglin Andrew Torba Lance Wallnau Matt Evans Jan. 6

