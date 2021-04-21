Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Woke Corporations

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 21, 2021 5:30 pm
  • E.W. Jackson declares that “Barack Obama is a straight up Marxist.”
  • David Lane says that “if [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and Big Pharma devised a ‘panic for profit’ scheme to make big money from COVID vaccines, this may be considered one of the greatest crimes of the century—a criminal act encompassing fraud, international infliction of damage and crimes against humanity.”
  • Cliff Kincaid blames China for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that we must “hold China guilty for this diabolical assault and for crimes against humanity.”
  • Glenn Beck insists that conservatives must stop using the phrase “sex-reassignment surgery” and use the phrase “genital mutilation or amputation.”
  • Finally, Pat Robertson warns that “woke corporations” are “turning against their nation”: “What we’re seeing is what happened [with] the Nazis. … It wasn’t good during the Nazis and it’s probably not good now for us.”

