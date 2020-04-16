Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Harry Jackson Gets Results

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 16, 2020 5:31 pm
  • E.W. Jackson warns that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is going to Hell.
  • Sid Roth thinks that he is a lot like President Donald Trump.
  • Josh Bernstein says that Dr. Anthony Fauci is “kind of a dumbass.”
  • David Lane declares that “if America is to make it through, those foisting Russian collusion, impeachment, Ukraine and such will have to be voted out of office … The battle in America’s public square is on, where eternal and immutable Christianity clashes with transient and mutable secularism. These two distinct religions cannot coexist, as one will ultimately end in the destruction of the other.”
  • Sheila Zilinsky is reacting reasonably to the efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus: “I DON’T TRUST ANYTHING COMING FROM THE FAKE MEDIA! (btw anyone with even a half decent immune system can kick this, no different than influenza, don’t let anyone tell you anything else). This is a BETA TEST for total TYRANNY. Slick Billy Gates of HELL WILL NEVER, EVER FORCE ME TO TAKE HIS VACCINE! HE SHOULD BE IN JAIL! “
  • Finally, Harry Jackson is claiming that the prayer he delivered in the Oval Office on Passover turned the tide in the coronavirus outbreak: “It seemed as though our Passover prayer—asking God to pass over, asking God to use our prayers to be like Aaron’s incense, forming a line between the living and the dead—it actually worked.”

