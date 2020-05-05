Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Patience, Empathy, and Grace

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 5, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Mark Taylor warns the enemies of President Donald Trump that “the day that President Trump is reelected is the day the apocalypse starts.”
  • David Barton praises Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic because he didn’t let the “medical professionals run everything.”
  • David Lane declares that “what’s happening in America is spiritual. Something much bigger than a viral plague is at play. In hindsight, we may find that a historical turning point took place with the war, as described in Ephesians 6:12, ‘against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against a spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.'”
  • Brenden Dilley says that “if you are so triggered by your family’s political leanings that you can’t remember who they are as human beings, you’ve got a legit mental disorder.” This is the same Brenden Dilley who last year advocated violently assaulting anyone who dared to disrespect Trump during Thanksgiving dinner.
  • Finally, Paula White hopes that all Americans will demonstrate patience, empathy, and grace for Trump as he deals with the coronavirus because “you can see how much he cares about human life.”

