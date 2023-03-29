Right Wing Bonus Tracks: What the Enemy Has Stolen

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 29, 2023 5:13 pm
  • Lance Wallnau reports that Kari Lake, Michael Flynn, and Eric Trump will be participating in his “Holy Ghost Fire & Glory Tour” that aims to break the “demonic strongholds” that are supposedly preventing Republican candidates from winning elections in swing states.
  • Speaking of Lake, she was photographed hanging out with radical right-wing preacher Joshua Feuerstein.
  • WallBuilders has launched a Substack newsletter.
  • Lara Trump is increasingly aligning herself with the right-wing “prophetic” movement and on Tuesday joined “prophet” Julie Green, who declared that God told her former President Donald Trump is a modern-day David and prayed that God will restore “what the enemy has stolen” from the Trump family.
  • Finally, Dalton Clodfelter seems to be realizing that being an antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist livestreamer might limit his future career opportunities: “I decided to say the N-word, I decided to say that I love Hitler and that I love everybody, I decided to say that I believe in an authoritarian right-wing government, and now I’m here.”

Tags: Dalton Clodfelter Joshua Feuerstein Julie Green Kari Lake Lance Wallnau Lara Trump Leftovers Wallbuilders

You Might Also Like