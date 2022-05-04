Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘We Shall Have Our Theocracy Very Soon’

- Gordon Klingenschmitt reacts to the draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade: “All hell is now breaking loose inside the court, and Satan himself is furious with the strong wording of Alito’s first draft ruling.”
- Shane Vaughn asserts that Democrats arranged the leak of the draft SCOTUS decision striking down Roe “probably with the help of Russia” to divert attention away from Dinesh D’Souza’s new voter fraud movie.
- Vincent James celebrates the leaked SCOTUS decision, hoping that it will eventually lead to us seeing Justices Alito and Thomas throwing gay people from tall buildings: “We shall have our theocracy very soon.”
- Stew Peters stakes out his position: “Real Conservatives fear God. God hates gay.”
- Speaking of Peters, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is thrilled to be hanging out with him and his executive producer, white nationalist Lauren Witzke.
- Elijah Schaffer demands that non-white people show more appreciation for what white people have done for this nation: “You’re welcome. … You haven’t done much for it in terms of what we would have liked. You’ve only complained, and you’ve caused more problems.”
- Finally, Johnny Enlow claims that former President Donald Trump’s 2017 “covfefe” tweet was actually code for “the antidote to the 5G towers that were really designed to work with the (COVID-19) vaccines and essentially hack human beings.”