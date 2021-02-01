Gordon Klingenschmitt Says ‘The Devil’s Will’ Is Ruling the White House

On a recent episode of his “Pray In Jesus Name” program, religious-right activist and former Colorado state legislator Gordon Klingenschmitt declared that President Joe Biden is possessed by a “demonic spirit” and that “the devil’s will” is now running the White House.

“I do believe God wanted Donald Trump to be reelected,” Klingenschmitt said. “I think it was God’s will, and yet sometimes in this fallen world, the devil wins, and God’s perfect will is not always done on Earth. I think it’s an abomination now that someone with a demonic spirit of, for example, transgenderism—Joe Biden is now promoting boys going into girls’ locker rooms in public school. He is promoting abortion on demand with taxpayer funding to kill innocent children. He is going to harm Israel in their unique calling in the world.”

“That is the devil’s will who is ruling in the White House right now when, I believe, President Trump was for God on those issues,” Klingenschmitt proclaimed.