Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Something Dramatic

- James Dobson warns that “America is looking disaster squarely in the face at this moment in history. The runoff senatorial election in Georgia is breathtaking in its significance. Millions of believers are calling on the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob to save them from those who would destroy the nation we love. I believe He will answer our fervent prayers and preserve this Constitutional republic.”
- Gordon Klingenschmitt is alarmed about the prospects of a Joe Biden presidency: “They’re coming for YOU and your pastor, your church, your child, and their school. Anyone who stands for Christ will be sued for ‘discrimination’ against sin. If you do not endorse their sodomy, they will fine you, bankrupt you, censor you, jail you. This is not about tolerance, it’s about forcing YOU to reject Christ, or face punishment.”
- Mark Taylor accuses presidential spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain of being a “spiritual Jezebel” and part of “a circle of psychics” who have infiltrated the White House.
- John Guandolo is confident that “the Christmas day bombing in Nashville was a planned operation executed by Antifa as a disruption/distraction operation and to cripple a communications node to test local/state response.”
- Wayne Allyn Root knows who will be to blame if civil war breaks out: “I can feel revolution starting. My liberal friends ask ‘Do u want a civil war Wayne?’ My answer: Maybe DC Swamp, Deep State, the feeble old man with dementia, Commie Kamala & radical BLM & Antifa should have thought about all of that. Out of my hands what happens next.“
- DeAnna Lorraine says the death of Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 before he could take office, “screams a hit job.”
- Finally, Pat Robertson vaguely prophesies that “something dramatic is going to happen” that will change the outcome of the election.