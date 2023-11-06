Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Very Special Assignments

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 6, 2023 5:18 pm
  • WallBuilders hosted a Pro-Family Legislators Conference last week and Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s far-right superintendent of public instruction, were among the speakers.
  • Stew Peters says that “the next time someone utters the phrase ‘Judeo-Christian’ to you, ask them if they mean ‘Christ-Killing Christians.'”
  • Jonathan Cahn brags that the success of his books has allowed him to establish contacts with members of Congress and presidential candidates.
  • Kat Kerr claims that LGBTQ people “were all chosen by God for very special assignments” but have been tricked by Satan to prevent them from fulfilling their destinies.
  • Finally, Mike Lindell asserts that donating to his effort to secure the 2024 election will be “the best bang for your buck to save your country of any time in history since 1776.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Barry Loudermilk Jonathan Cahn Kat Kerr Mike Lindell Ryan Walters Stew Peters Leftovers

You Might Also Like