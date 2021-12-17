Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: They Would Have Brought Guns

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 17, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insists that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol could not have been planned because if elected officials had “actually organized an insurrection with the people who own guns, then they would have brought guns to the so called ‘planned insurrection.'”
  • Andrew Torba, the antisemitic founder of Gab, says that “when groups like the ADL attack me I can literally sense the demonic energy. They are spiritual vampires. The way you defeat them is by doubling down and proclaiming the name of Jesus Christ.”
  • Bianca Garcia of Latinos for Trump is running for a seat in the Texas state Senate in 2022 and she makes it clear that there’s really no point in anyone else even running: “I have conquered it already. It is mine. I am claiming the victory.”
  • David Barton argues that gun control will not lessen the death rate in the U.S. because England does not “allow guns and they’ve got a knife death rate higher than we have in some of our major cities.” For the record, according to Parliament, England recorded 224 knife deaths in the last year.
  • Finally, we genuinely have no idea what Derek and Sharon Gilbert are talking about in this clip, but they seem to be claiming that the Jan. 6 insurrection was an attack by “New Agers and occultists” to restore worship of the pagan god Saturn and “prevent the return of Jesus Christ.”

