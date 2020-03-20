Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Upside of the Coronavirus

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 20, 2020 5:30 pm
  • The Media Research Center sees the upside of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak: “At least kids all over the country can be safe from drag queen story hour for a month.”
  • Josh Bernstein doesn’t understand how pronouns work, and he is very angry about it.
  • Bill Mitchell is not a fan of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Would someone please tell Dr Doom Fauci to shut up with the negative talk? All this guy ever does is crap in the punchbowl. I am absolutely convinced he is a Democrat plant.”
  • Perry Stone says that prayer will not stop the coronavirus outbreak because it is “a permitted thing” brought about by God “for the abominations.”
  • Finally, “prophet” Shawn Bolz proclaims that millions will not die from the coronavirus outbreak and that the economy will boom. Of course, last month, Bolz proclaimed that the tide was turning and that the end of the outbreak was in sight. Obviously, that hasn’t happened.

Tags: Bill Mitchell Josh Bernstein Perry Stone Shawn Bolz Coronavirus Leftovers Media Research Center

