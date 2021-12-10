Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Smell of Liberal Tears

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 10, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers loves white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
  • It’s probably going to be a sad holiday for MAGA songwriter Billy Falcon if all he wants for Christmas is his president back.
  • Sam Sorbo says that she pulled her son out of public school when he was in second grade because “he was learning how to be a bully” because they were teaching him about evolution: “Evolution is survival of the fittest. And what is that? That is bullying.”
  • Before speaking at the ReAwaken America conference in Dallas Thursday, Jason Sisneros (aka “The Bald Avenger”) got his pump on, took a stream, hopped in the shower while getting his Jesus on, and discovered a wonderful new soap: “It’s got to smell really close to what liberal tears smells like.”
  • Finally, former SNL cast member Jim Breuer performed at the ReAwaken America conference Thursday, where he absolutely killed it.

Tags: Billy Falcon Jason Sisneros Jim Breuer Nick Fuentes Sam Sorbo Wendy Rogers Leftovers ReAwaken America

