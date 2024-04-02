Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘The Party That Peed On Easter’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 2, 2024 5:22 pm
  • Lance Wallnau sees the “silver lining” in the Baltimore bridge collapse, saying that it might be a sign from God about the importance of the 2024 election.
  • Self-proclaimed “prophetess” Kat Kerr keeps rewriting her prophetic history and is now asserting that former Vice President Mike Pence will not become president, as she repeatedly prophesied, because he failed to adequately support former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
  • Right-wing pastor John Amanchukwu claims that Democrats already “took Christmas away from us” and are now trying to destroy Easter, declaring that Christians cannot vote for “the party that peed on Easter Sunday.”
  • Candace Owens insists that the issue behind her firing from The Daily Wire was never about her growing antisemitism but rather “it was always anti-Christian bigotry.”
  • Finally, Donald Trump Jr. claims that anyone who bought a Bible was reported by their bank to the FBI.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Candace Owens Donald Trump Jr. John Amanchukwu Kat Kerr Lance Wallnau Leftovers

You Might Also Like