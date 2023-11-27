Lance Wallnau Says Those Who Oppose Trump Are Under Demonic Control

Self-proclaimed Christian nationalist and unabashed Trump cultist Lance Wallnau appeared on the “FlashPoint” program last Tuesday, where he declared—without a hint of irony—that those who oppose former President Donald Trump cannot think rationally because they have had their minds taken over by Satan. “FlashPoint,” which is produced by televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s Victory Channel, provides a steady platform for pro-Trump, Christian nationalist propaganda and conspiracy theories, as it did on the night of Jan. 6, 2021.

“There’s an interesting verse [in the Bible]—we have a spiritual audience out there on ‘FlashPoint’—and it refers to when Satan takes people captive at will,” Wallnau said. “What you’re looking at in media and on the left is a situation where people are beyond the point of rational, objective discourse.”

Wallnau declared that while lots of people support Trump because they “are still able to think” regardless of “what kind of propaganda has been bombarding them,” those who don’t support Trump “have lost the objective faculty use of their mind” because they are under demonic control.

“There is a group of people and you’ll hear them in the political class, and you’ll hear them in the media, and you’ll hear them frequently in academia,” Wallnau proclaimed. “They are taken captive at will. And this is the language we have in the New Testament of people who have lost the objective faculty use of their mind and have it kind of seized with a kind of narrative and perspective that overrules their own judgment. And now an idea has them, they don’t have an idea.”

“You’re going to see this increasing for the next year,” Wallnau warned. “Unlike 2020, the rhetoric, the emotion, and the degree of bizarreness is going to start to manifest and we’re going to have to be really held back by the fruit of the spirit of self control because we’re going to be in the presence of demons talking through people.”

Wallnau is a leading proponent of Seven Mountains dominionism, which proclaims that believe are to “do whatever is necessary” to take control of the seven main “mountains” that shape our culture—education, government, media, business, arts and entertainment, family, and religion—in order to implement the will of God throughout the nation and the world. As part of the effort to gain control of the mountain of government, Wallnau intends to spend 2024 traveling the country holding joint political and spiritual rallies for the purpose of breaking the “demonic strongholds” that are allegedly preventing Republican candidates from winning elections.