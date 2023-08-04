Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The News Cycle of Hell

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 4, 2023 5:05 pm
  • Abby Johnson still can’t believe that Christians might support Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign: “The amount of Christian conservatives saying they will vote for a candidate who believes in and worships false Gods is truly astounding to me. The One, True God is a jealous God and He will not be mocked.
  • A bunch of right-wing activists and state legislators held a simulated Article V convention to amend the Constitution today and organizer Mark Meckler declared that the participants are of the same caliber as the Founding Fathers, especially Mike Farris and former Sen. Rick Santorum.
  • Exciting! “You can enter to win an all-expense paid trip to meet national radio host Todd Starnes in Memphis, Tennessee!”
  • If given the opportunity to ask God for one thing for his state, Oklahoma’s Christian nationalist Gov. Kevin Stitt says it would “obviously” be that “everybody would come to a personal knowledge and an experience and a relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau led the “FlashPoint” audience in praying for former President Donald Trump: “I pray that you will sovereignly interrupt the news cycle of Hell with the intervention of Heaven.”

