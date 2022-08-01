Right Wing Round-Up: Catering to Q 

- Grace Panetta and Brent D. Griffiths @ Insider: Republicans’ next big play is to ‘scare the hell out of Washington’ by rewriting the Constitution. And they’re willing to play the long game to win.
- Spencer S. Hsu and Tom Jackman @ Washington Post: Jan. 6 defendant convicted at trial receives longest sentence of 7 years
Todd Zwillich @ Vice: Trump’s ‘Blueprint’ to Steal 2024 Is on the Ballot Tuesday
Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: How Devin Nunes and Kash Patel appealed to QAnon extremists to build Truth Social’s user base
EJ Dickson @ Rolling Stone: Who Is the Psychiatrist Behind the Antidepressant Study Taking Over Right-Wing Media?