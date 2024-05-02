Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Duty Of All Christians

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 2, 2024 5:08 pm
  • Ali Alexander declares that “antisemitism ain’t real.”
  • Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin seems to disagree, proclaiming that antisemitism is “the duty of all Christians” because “these k*kes murdered God” and vowing to wipe out Jews in “rivers of blood.”
  • Elon Musk has pledged to restore Nick Fuentes’ Twitter account.
  • Jarrin Jackson appears to be deliberately misleading his followers by misrepresenting the dates on these two photos.
  • Finally, Gene Bailey says that Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights were “not just penned by man; they were written by the divine hand of God.” For good measure, Greg Stephens added in the false claim that George Washington made a covenant with God on behalf of the nation during his first inauguration.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ali Alexander Andrew Anglin Elon Musk Gene Bailey Greg Stephens Jarrin Jackson Leftovers

You Might Also Like