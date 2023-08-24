Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 24, 2023 5:05 pm
  • Jim Garlow was at Wednesday night’s Republican debate where he took photos with Kari Lake, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and several others.
  • Bunni Pounds of Christians Engaged was at the debate and has a question about Vivek Ramaswamy: “Does anybody think it’s weird that his tag line and his motto for president is ‘God is real’ and he’s not a Christian, he’s a Hindu?”
  • Jarrin Jackson attempts to defend former President Donald Trump amid his various legal woes by insisting that “all criminal prosecutions require (minimum) two firsthand witnesses.”
  • Hank Kunneman proclaims that God will use Trump’s Georgia indictment to bring forth evidence of election fraud: “The devil went down to try to steal the soul of a nation. … They’re gonna wish they never did that which they thought that they could do.”
  • Finally, GOP Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma is obviously a fan of Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton because during a recent appearance on the “Truth & Liberty” program, he repeated Barton’s nonsense several times.

Tags: Bunni Pounds David Barton Hank Kunneman Jarrin Jackson Jim Garlow Josh Brecheen Leftovers Christians Engaged

You Might Also Like