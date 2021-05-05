Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Taking a God-Ordered Break

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 5, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Dave Hayes predicts that “patriots in the military” will rise up and remove President Joe Biden from office once they see “citizens like us” beginning to “take back control of our local governments.”
  • Brenden Dilley “celebrated” Cinco de Mayo by wearing a giant sombrero throughout his broadcast today.
  • Even Bill Mitchell doesn’t trust Sen. Ted Cruz: “I always feel a little bit like he’s being an opportunist. … His end game has always been Ted Cruz in the White House.”
  • Jonathan Cahn attempts to explain how the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was foretold by the Bible.
  • Finally, Mark Taylor, who spent the months before the election guaranteeing that Donald Trump would be reelected, has largely disappeared since Biden took office, reportedly because God told him to take a break.

Tags: Bill Mitchell Brenden Dilley Dave Hayes Jonathan Cahn Mark Taylor Ted Cruz Capitol Insurrection Leftovers

