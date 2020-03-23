Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Very Brilliant Person

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 23, 2020 5:30 pm
  • James Robison is outraged that the media is so unfair to President Donald Trump and his family even after they have sacrificed so much for this nation.
  • Dave Kubal says that last week’s earthquake in Salt Lake City, Utah, was a judgment from God against the “false religion” of Mormonism.
  • Dave Daubenmire worries that a potential coronavirus vaccine could be a plot by the Antichrist to make Christians take the Mark of the Beast.
  • Liz Crokin knows that being quarantined is no fun, but she wants everyone to just keep it all in perspective: “The reason that you are self-quarantined right now is because of these sickos who are raping kids.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley is “a very brilliant person,” so he knows that when he doesn’t understand what Trump is doing, it’s because Trump is smarter than everyone else: “It’s not that he’s making mistakes—it’s that I don’t understand what he is doing yet.”

