Right Wing Bonus Tracks: States’ Rights To Own Slaves

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 22, 2024 5:07 pm
  • Even Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton acknowledges that the Civil War was about slavery: “We’ve had a lot of people say … it was about states’ rights. Well, maybe. But the state right they contended for the most was [slavery].”
  • Um, we’re pretty sure that this photo posted by Ann Vandersteel allegedly showing former President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, National Security Adviser Condoleeza Rice, and others holding a meeting with Osama bin Laden is fake.
  • Jon Miller continues to display his unironic admiration for Nazis.
  • Lauren Witzke declares that Nikki Haley is an “Anti-White cretin.”
  • Finally, we’re starting to worry that we might not be able to trust Charlie Shamp’s prophecies.
Tags: Ann Vandersteel Charlie Shamp David Barton Jon Miller Lauren Witzke Leftovers

