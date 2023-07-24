Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Red-Pilled By David Barton

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 24, 2023 5:00 pm
  • MAGA pastor Mark Burns complains that the Department of Justice is “a Gestapo-like weapon” that is being used against former President Donald Trump and flat-out says he doesn’t care what crimes Trump may have committed because “he’s God’s anointed.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter admits that believes “in censoring our opposition.”
  • Stew Peters’ conspiracy theorizing is becoming increasingly predictable and lazy: “The moon landing was FAKE. Buzz Aldrin is FAKE. Buzz Aldrin’s mom is FAKE.
  • Sean Feucht is starting “a 3-day prayer and fasting movement in preparation” for his upcoming events in the Pacific Northwest because “it is #1 for witchcraft and demonic activity.”
  • Finally, Republican Rep. Eric Burlison says that he was “red-pilled” by Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton years ago and declares that he wouldn’t be involved in politics today had he not been exposed to Barton’s work.

