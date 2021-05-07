Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Seditious Conspiracy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 7, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Shane Vaughn says that liberalism “is worse than cancer.”
  • Angry that conservatives have been banned from Facebook, Bill Mitchell demands that the government seize Mark Zuckerberg’s assets and “throw him in prison for seditious conspiracy.”
  • David Barton continues to misuse and misrepresent biblical parables in order to justify his own right-wing agenda, claiming that Jesus opposes the capital gains tax and the minimum wage.
  • It is concerning that Judge Paula Patrick, who is running for a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, keeps appearing on programs hosted by radical QAnon conspiracy theorists.
  • Finally, Cirsten Weldon claims that Hillary Clinton died several months ago of kuru, which is a disease caused by cannibalism.

