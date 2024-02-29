Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Say What You Really Mean

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 29, 2024 5:06 pm
  • The Family Research Council and Catholic Vote are demanding an apology Wednesday from Politico reporter Heidi Przybyla, apparently for not appropriately sharing their Christian nationalist worldview.
  • It was really only a matter of time before conspiracy theorist Clay Clark appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show.”
  • White nationalist Vincent James tells others on the right to just say what they really mean: “Stop using terms like ‘woke’ and ‘critical race theory. Just stop being afraid and call it what it is. It’s Anti-white.”
  • Sen. Tommy Tuberville says we must secure the border so that we can get God back in government: “You can’t do that when you have a million people every couple of months coming to this country that know nothing about God.”
  • Charlie Kirk challenges anyone to show him one issue that the Democrats support that is “consistent with God’s law”: “There is not a single biblical issue guided by God’s law that the Democrat Party embraces.”
  • Finally, Leon Benjamin and Sherri Tenpenny want to hold an exorcism in Congress during the State of the Union address to cast out the “demon spirits” that are controlling those in government: “Just watch who starts to drop.”
