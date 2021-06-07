Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Satan’s Favorite Sodomite

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 7, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein says there was no insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, claiming the entire thing was a setup by Black Lives Matter, antifa, Democrats, and the Capitol Police.
  • Laurie Roth continues to insist that Donald Trump is still the president and remains in control of the military, but Trump “didn’t have to publicize it to the media that has long been sold out to the America hating left. There is no law or rule that declares his signature and declaration of this act had to go to anywhere else but the military.”
  • Roger Stone reports that his wife has cancer, and he has no doubt that it “was brought on by two years of the relentless stress of [Robert] Mueller’s vicious attempt to force me to lie against the President lest I die in prison.”
  • Darrell Scott and James Davis rip Black conservatives like Candace Owens and Brandon Tatum for their “coonish” effort to appeal to white conservatives.
  • Finally, Lauren Witzke believes that the wave of COVID-19 that swept through “TruNews” was a demonic attack on the network for having Milo Yiannopoulos on the program after “Satan’s favorite sodomite” became “ex-gay” and a Christian.

Tags: Brandon Tatum Candace Owens Darrell Scott James Davis Josh Bernstein Lauren Witzke Laurie Roth Milo Yiannopoulous Roger Stone Leftovers Trunews

You Might Also Like