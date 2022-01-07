Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Satanic Deception

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 7, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Twitter “has appointed itself as God” and asserts that banning her from the platform is “really an attack on the American people.”
  • Eric Metaxas compares the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to the Reichstag fire, saying Democrats are using it to gaslight the nation and crush dissent: “It is nothing less than Satanic deception.”
  • Dave Kubal has a warning about what might happen if the government is allowed to mandate COVID-19 vaccines: “In China, they mandate abortions in some cases. Is this where we could possibly go?”
  • Shane Vaughn had a confrontation on a plane about wearing a mask and says he’s surprised he’s not in jail, declaring, “I’m not no homosexual. I don’t lay down for nobody. I don’t take it from nobody.”
  • Finally, Scott McKay (aka “The Patriot Streetfighter“) was livestreaming when he got word that fellow QAnon conspiracy theorist Cirsten Weldon had died of COVID-19. He immediately blamed the hospital for killing her, vowed to destroy the doctors and nurses who treated her, and threatened violence: “You’re dead men walking.”

