Eric Metaxas Says Black Lives Matter Is an ‘Evil Enemy’ Run by ‘Mad Marxist Anarchists’

Right-wing author and radio host Eric Metaxas used his broadcast yesterday to attack Black Lives Matter as “an evil enemy” that wants to destroy the country and to claim that white Christians deserve credit for ending slavery in the United States.

“Black Lives Matter does not care about Black lives,” Metaxas said, marveling at the level of “cynicism” and “deception” that he claimed was at work behind the movement.

“The fact of the matter is if they get to do everything they want to do, they will harm Blacks,” he said. “If you actually care about Blacks—which I assume most people do, whether you’re white or not—you must oppose Black Lives Matter, the movement. You must oppose the organization because this organization, they are mad. They are mad Marxist anarchists. They want to do everything they can to destroy the country in which Blacks have been given such an opportunity to flourish.”

Ignoring the fact that Christianity was long used to justify and defend the practice of slavery in America, Metaxas insisted that “the only reason that we know racism is wrong is because of the Bible” and that “all of the people who opposed racism, who opposed slavery, who opposed Jim Crow … got their ideas from the Bible.”

“The only reason we abolished slavery, the only reason we had a civil rights movement is because of the Bible,” he claimed. “It was because of Jesus and because of a lot of white people, especially in the abolitionist movement, that we had the end of slavery, that we had a war to end slavery.”