Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Reverse Slavery

- Josh Bernstein says that white protesters who march in Black Lives Matter protests are placing themselves into self-induced “reverse slavery.”
- Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia celebrated the Fourth of July by telling Breitbart News radio listeners that Marxists had infiltrated the Black Lives Matter movement and were seeking to destroy the United States of America.
- Wayne Allyn Root wrote a speech that he hopes President Donald Trump will deliver to Black Lives Matter protesters. It begins: “You have it all wrong. I know you hate to hear this, but… ALL LIVES MATTER. I’ll never stop saying it. America is not a racist country.”
- Larry Klayman longs for the days “before the likes of former President Barack Obama and his equally hate-filled wife, Michelle, came to power, along with their anti-white black separatist and indeed ‘racist’ collaborators, such as Black Lives Matter, Al Sharpton and the ultimate white- and Jew-hater, Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. These black ‘leaders’ became the dominant sanctioned purveyors of racial division, finally succeeding at stoking the race war the nation now finds itself destructively embroiled in.”
- While the United States ranks first in numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in COVID-19.”
- Mat Staver blames Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s decision protecting LGBTQ rights on “the very liberal Episcopalian church that he attends.”
- Scott Lively and Richard May wonder “how many gay apes handed down their genes?”
- Finally, Jim Garlow has a message for all those “health ‘experts,’ Leftists/Progressives/Dems & media – you will not destroy our families, our lives, our churches and our nation. Get out of our way – those of you who hate our love for God, our respect for life and for (real) marriage, and for our families, for the biblically-founded free market, and for liberty, freedom, for the Declaration of Independence, for the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and for America and her noble ideas. You have not yet felt our capacity to push back. But you will. Soon.”